John 15:5 “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing”. The word “abide” is rather an old fashioned word that we rarely ever use or hear. I have used the word in saying “I can abide by that decision”, but other than that I don’t believe I have ever used it, except in hymns we sing in church. However, spiritually speaking, it’s a very important and meaningful word.

RELIGION ・ 20 HOURS AGO