Where do you still have to wear a mask in California?

As many places, businesses, and states across the country are starting to drop mask mandates there are still some places where you are still required to wear a mask. 23ABC took an in-depth look at what those places are.

Almost everyone — vaccinated or not — will still have to wear a mask when in a hospital, medical clinic, dialysis center, dentist’s office or any other place where healthcare is provided as well as in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

You also have to wear a mask while taking public transportation. This includes Ubers, Lyfts, and taxis in addition to buses and subways. Planes and ferries count too.

Masks are also required in correctional facilities, including jails, prisons, and other detention centers.

You also have to wear a mask when indoors at elementary schools or child-care centers. Although, this requirement may be changed at the end of the month.