ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruugK_0eNKunXf00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eNKunXf00
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Topeka

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eNKunXf00
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe as of Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Ex-preschool nurse arrested on child sex charges in Manhattan

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which of the dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room in the home, but firefighters were able to save him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eNKunXf00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eNKunXf00
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eNKunXf00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eNKunXf00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eNKunXf00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Shoes go flying as shoplifter with screwdriver swings at Bronx store employee

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shoplifter swung a screwdriver at a Bronx store worker, knocking over some shoes in the brawl, police said Monday. The shoplifter went into the Cee Cee department store on 149th Street on Feb. 16, officials said. A 55-year-old worker spotted the woman grabbing merchandise and hiding it. When […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dead, another injured in Brooklyn stabbing

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was fatally stabbed and another was injured in Gowanus on Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call on 7th Street near Third Avenue and found two injured men: a  25-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and a 21-year-old man with a stab wound […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
PIX11

14-year-old student shot near Brooklyn school

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn school on Monday, officials said. The teen was shot near Fulton Street and Utica Avenue around 2:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No suspects have been identified. Police have not yet made any arrests. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
PIX11

Man arrested in Harlem shooting death of drug kingpin

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday in the Harlem slaying of a notorious drug kingpin. Shakeem Parker was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the November shooting death of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Martinez, 55, was shot five times near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old boy threatened, robbed on Brooklyn street: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who ran off after threatening a teenage boy Jan. 10, police said Saturday. The 14-year-old victim was walking near Pleasant Place and Herkimer Street in Brooklyn when he was approached by the two men. One of the suspects told the boy he had a gun, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in storage container homicide: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The suspect who allegedly killed a woman, and then put her body in a plastic storage container, was arrested Saturday, according to the NYPD. The victim, 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, was found in a plastic container near a University Avenue storage facility Friday afternoon, police said. A cause of death has […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Structure Fire#Tfd
PIX11

77-year-old Queens cyclist dead after riding over pothole

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 77-year-old Queens man died after falling down while riding his bicycle over a pothole Thursday night, police said Friday. At around 11:13 p.m., Lin Wen-Chiang was riding his bicycle along 40th Drive near 95th Street in Elmhurst when he went over a pothole, which caused him to fall and hit […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group in brutal Manhattan robbery struck more than once: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The group seen on video brutally robbing a delivery driver Feb. 6 has been involved in at least six other incidents since the start of the month, police said Saturday. The group — reported to be between four and seven people — first attacked in front of 10 Park Terrace East […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Queens hammer attack leaves subway riders, residents on edge

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Police released new photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a horrifying hammer attack at a Queens subway station earlier this week that has left some residents on edge. The brutal assault happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday as the 57-year-old research scientist was leaving her job at […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy