ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Are you ready for a car without a steering wheel? It’s coming.

By via Nexstar Media Wire, Rich DeMuro
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DI79t_0eNKuktU00

(KTLA) – 2030 doesn’t seem too far away, but that’s the year Cadillac believes there might be a major shift – when many of us will go from drivers to passengers in fully autonomous cars that drive themselves.

I visited GM’s Advanced Design Studio in North Hollywood to see three concepts cars that might be roaming our streets (and skies!) soon.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and cool stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMkY4_0eNKuktU00

“Our challenge was if you’re not driving, what do you do,” said Frank Saucedo, Design Director at General Motors. “The triplets, as we call them, were designed around the idea that you could either own the vehicle or it could be a subscription.

Personal Space is a vertical takeoff and landing vehicle that gets you above the traffic. Like your own personal drone. You’d take off from your house and land on the roof of your work building.

“Personal Space was designed to get you from point A to point B in a really quick amount of time… giving you the ultimate luxury, time,” said Saucedo.

Social Space is like a futuristic self-driving party bus, with room for six.

“Social Space was designed to do things with people, a group that you want to surround yourself with in a more social longue type space,” said Saucedo.

There’s a big screen, vapor fireplace and even a hideaway bar, but no steering wheel.

“You would basically give it your destination through your mobile phone and off it goes,” explained GM interior designer Joe Baker.

Inner Space is the most unique of the trio since it looks like a futuristic sports car.

“The premise of this vehicle is a ride from LA one night up to Santa Barbara, couple bottles of wine, and you come home safely, because it’s totally autonomous,” said Saucedo.

Hard to believe we’ll hand over all control to our car, but this is Level 5 Autonomy we’re talking about here, which requires no human attention. It took me a bit to realize it, but the car had no steering wheel whatsoever.

Just lots of windows and a giant, wraparound screen in front of you.

This shows augmented reality views of the world outside, lets you play video games, watch movies, or just sit back and enjoy a relaxing scent. The team even came up with exclusive aromatherapy oils for the interior of the car.

GM’s goal: zero congestion, zero emissions and zero crashes.

“With all the lidar and all the sensors, cameras, GPS, it really eliminates the worry… so you really can relax,” concluded Saucedo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Robber caught on camera wrestling cash from victim in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man forcibly removed cash from a victim Feb. 17, police said Friday. The suspect approached the 62-year-old man in front of a Broadway convenience store about 6:48 p.m., police said. A scuffle between the two was caught on surveillance video — in it, the suspect is seen repeatedly pushing […]
MANHATTAN, NY
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra To Get Limited Heated Steering Wheel Availability

The refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 will have limited availability for the heated steering wheel option for the foreseeable future, GM Authority has learned. In the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, a heated steering wheel (RPO code KI3) is typically standard across all trim levels – save for the entry-level Sierra Pro work truck. However, certain units will be built without a heated steering wheel from the start of production due to the semiconductor chip shortage.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gm#Autonomous Cars#Sports Car#Steering Wheel#Ktla#Advanced Design Studio#Instagram#Social Space#Social Longue
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Silverado EV Max Towing Package To Feature Four-Wheel Steering

General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, revealing an all-new, all-electric variant of the popular pickup nameplate. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Silverado EV’s Max Towing Package will feature four-wheel steering. During an interview with...
CARS
Forbes Advisor

Best Heated Steering Wheel Covers For 2022

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. If you have ever driven a car with a heated steering wheel on a cold day, you’re unlikely to ever want to...
CARS
Reuters

Odd steering wheel and controls trip up Tesla, rivals -Consumer Reports

DETROIT (Reuters) - Automakers are adopting new technology and designs for vehicle controls faster than ever, but that does not always make consumers happy, according to a new ranking of automotive brands by Consumer Reports. Tesla Inc’s new “yoke” steering wheel installed in Model S sedans and Model X sport...
CARS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

Man shouted slurs at teen in Manhattan subway: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage girl was the victim of hate speech while waiting on a subway platform Feb. 18, police said Friday. The 17-year-old girl was standing on an E and F train platform inside the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station about 7:50 a.m. when she was approached by a stranger. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old boy threatened, robbed on Brooklyn street: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who ran off after threatening a teenage boy Jan. 10, police said Saturday. The 14-year-old victim was walking near Pleasant Place and Herkimer Street in Brooklyn when he was approached by the two men. One of the suspects told the boy he had a gun, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

77-year-old Queens cyclist dead after riding over pothole

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 77-year-old Queens man died after falling down while riding his bicycle over a pothole Thursday night, police said Friday. At around 11:13 p.m., Lin Wen-Chiang was riding his bicycle along 40th Drive near 95th Street in Elmhurst when he went over a pothole, which caused him to fall and hit […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in Harlem shooting death of drug kingpin

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday in the Harlem slaying of a notorious drug kingpin. Shakeem Parker was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the November shooting death of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Martinez, 55, was shot five times near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy