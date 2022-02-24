ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superman & Lois Review: Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon (Season 2 Episode 5)

By Shelby Elpers
Tell-Tale TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5, “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon,” hits its strides with the grounded drama, rather than the literal world-ending antagonists. To take Bizarro at his word means that Ally Allston is the actual big bad of this season. If that is the case, the threat of...

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

"Superman & Lois": Emmanuelle Chriqui Talks Lana Lang's Season 2 Journey

The second season of The CW's Superman & Lois has only just gotten started, but already it's brought significant new challenges and threats for all of its central characters. Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is dealing with the arrival of Bizarro as well as a shift in his relationship with the military, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is finding herself dealing with the intersection of family and professional matters, and even Lana Lang has new challenges. The character, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui, is running for Smallville's mayor but while Lana has Smallville's best interests at heart, politics can be a dirty game as we've seen with the way her opponent is approaching the mayoral race. According to Chriqui, all of this means that Lana is in for a "hell of a journey" this season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: New Synopsis Teases Episode Directed By Agents of SHIELD Star

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Anti-Hero," the March 8th episode of Superman & Lois. The episode features a behind-the-scenes Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, as Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge directs the episode from a screenplay by Max Cunningham and Michael Narducci. Given the season so far, one can assume that "anti-hero" is not necessarily a reference to a Green Arrow/Peacemaker style violent superhero, but rather to Bizarro, Superman's "reverse," who has emerged as the season's villain. It is not yet clear whether the version of Bizarro seen in Superman & Lois will be another genetic experiment gone wrong (the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths take on the character in the comics, which carried over to Supergirl's version), or whether he's a literal alternate-universe version of Superman.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Person
Bitsie Tulloch
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Chemistry#Superman Lois Review#Superman Lois Season#Morgan Edge
Decider.com

‘Superman & Lois’ Exclusive Clip: Superman and Anderson Make a Deal

After taking a few weeks off, The CW’s hit Superman & Lois is finally back tonight with Season 2, Episode 5, “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon”. But while the titular “girl” Sarah ((Inde Navarette) is dealing with her upcoming quinceañera, the titular “man,” i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), is dealing with some big issues of his own, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip from the episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Superman & Lois Confirms [Spoiler] as the Real Big Bad of Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Superman & Lois on Tuesday explored a possible connection between the couple’s latest foes, and no amount of banana-nut muffins can make their discovery easier to digest. For starters, Chrissy’s investigation into Ally Allston basically confirmed Lois’ worst fears about the suspected cult leader. A nonconsensual drug trip transported Chrissy to an alternate world, one where she encountered a “bizarro” version of herself. It’s also worth noting that this other world was ruled by Ally, whom we’ve learned is carrying on her father’s legacy with the help of a mysterious pendant she inherited after...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Explains Why ‘1883’ Is Only One Season: “I Created This Peek Through Time, One Specific Journey”

That’s a wrap… well, sorta. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883, our first chronological look at the Dutton family and how they made their way from Texas, to settle in the great state of Montana, is officially in the books. Granted, there will be some bonus episodes coming in the future, perhaps something to bridge the gap a little between 1883 and the upcoming series 1932, but for all intents and purposes there will not be a second season of 1883. Yellowstone […] The post Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Explains Why ‘1883’ Is Only One Season: “I Created This Peek Through Time, One Specific Journey” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy