NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later tonight. Westfield started hot and it was tough for Hunterdon Central to catch up after that. Alex Ebel and Thomas Conrod scored 92 seconds apart in the opening half of the first period and fourth-seeded Westfield went on to top fifth-seeded Hunterdon Central, 3-2, at Warinanco Park in Roselle.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO