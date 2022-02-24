ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

By Rob Callaway
Quadir Spikes scored a team-high 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists to lift Penns Grove past Deptford, 50-47, in Penns Grove. The Red Devils (9-14)...

