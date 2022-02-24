ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sushi knife burglaries: Restaurant, business walls cut using sushi knives

By Shelby Kapp
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso Sushi restaurant was among three businesses burglarized Tuesday, with the burglar using sushi knives to cut through the business’ walls.

The El Paso Police Department says a total of three businesses were burglarized: Sushi Bomb, a coin shop two doors down and a business in the middle, all with the walls cut through.

“I noticed right away that they ripped out our register and took the money inside of it I noticed that they broke in through our back door and they proceeded to use my sushi knives to cut a hole into the wall so they could steal something two doors down at the coin store,” said Guillermo De Santiago the chef and part owner of Sushi Bomb.

De Santiago was initially thinking his knives were stolen, but says they were located. He’s thankful as one was a gift from his family.

“I thought he stole it but he was using it. Which made me feel even worse,” said De Santiago as he started to tear up.

The burglar didn’t make just one hole in the restaurant, another hole was made in the wall in bathroom, cutting through a pipe in the wall. De Santiago said they had to close the restaurant on Wednesday because of the damage to the pipe.

“It hurt turning them away it was a little bit embarrassing we had to tell them hey we got a hole in our wall, you know it’s not a good situation,” said De Santiago. “But at the same time I talked to each individual who came by who wanted to buy and I let them know hey we are going to be open were not going to let this stop us,” De Santiago.

De Santiago is hoping to reopen by Thursday.

The owner of the coin shop showing KTSM 9 News the hole in his businesses wall as well, saying the burglar stole silver. Surprised when he arrived to see that the outside of his business was untouched.

“I’m not to happy, I’m kind of surprised. How come the doors not (broken), by the time I open the door everybody got in and then the holes over there,” said David Chan the owner of El Paso Coins and Collectable.

The El Paso Police Department says no arrests have been made yet.

