ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Good Sports: Porterville native, former UFC fighter opens gym in Visalia

By Jason Oliveira
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrljH_0eNKsaHU00

From growing up in the South Valley to chasing a professional career in combat sports, Marion Reneau's true passion has always been fighting.

"I lived in the East side of Porterville," she said. "It's a rougher side of Porterville and I fought all the time."

After graduating from college, Reneau became a teacher and mom but didn't really take fighting seriously until the UFC began televising female bouts.

She saw it as an opportunity to save money for her son's college tuition.

"I know how to fight but if they're going to pay me to fight and I'm not going to get arrested, that's a bonus," she said.

That set Reneau on a journey that took her all the way up the UFC ladder and an eventual top 6 world ranking.

She retired from the sport last year at the age of 44 -- she also left her high school teaching job to focus on the Visalia gym she owns with her husband --Trifecta.

"Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to our wrestling classes, our kid classes are full," she said. "We also have a cardio kickboxing class and it's completely full. We have the largest women's class in Visalia basically."

Reneau says she received the motivation she needed to take the leap and open the gym following a conversation with the late Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe said something that really stuck with me," she said. "He's like, 'What is it that you plan on doing when you're done fighting? Are you going back to your 9 to 5 job? Are you retiring at 65? What are you going to do? Are you investing your money like you should?' He just had a bunch of knowledge but that is what stuck with me."

Following seven years in the UFC, a teaching career and being a mom, Reneau understands the importance of leading by example and that's why she also spends her time visiting high schools and speaking to kids.

"Getting the opportunity to go out and talk to these kids, tell them my story and tell them what motivated me and what drove me," she said.

Reneau says she has completely shut the door on her professional MMA career but she still trains six days a week and is always ready to help train the next generation of fighters.

"If you want to fight, as long as you are committed, I need to see you're committed," she said. "If you want to fight, I'll help you train. I'll help you get to where you want to be."

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington was confronted by a bunch of Russian fighters at ATT for talking smack about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that rival Colby Covington was once confronted by a group of Russian fighters due to comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov. This Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences in a mouth-watering welterweight main event. Both men are coming off the back of championship defeats to Kamaru Usman which, in itself, should serve as all the motivation they need to bounce back and make a statement in Las Vegas.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Listed As Number 2 Babyface On SmackDown

In the world of WWE everyone is trying to work their way into the top spots on their respective brand, and in recent weeks it seems that Ricochet has been on the receiving end of a renewed push. PWInsider reports that Ricochet is currently listed internally as the number 2...
WWE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy