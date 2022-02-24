ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City, IN

Vehicle pileup on SB I-69 near Oakland City

By Rhett Baxley
 5 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Drivers are being advised to avoid I-69 after multiple cars were reportedly involved in a pileup on Wednesday night.

Traffic is backed up on southbound I-69 as road crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Community Policy