Ever since he was a freshman, Preston wrestler Caigun Keller has been talented enough leave the 4A State Championships with a medal. Unfortunately for Keller, he was never quite able to put it all together at state as a freshman, sophomore and junior. To his credit, though, the three-time district champion was undaunted, continued the grind and it paid off in a big way during the 2021-22 campaign.

PRESTON, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO