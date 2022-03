More than six in 10 teachers in one Scottish city say physical violence and verbal abuse in schools is having an impact on their health and wellbeing, a survey has found.The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) survey of more than 600 members in Aberdeen found almost three in 10 (28.54%) had been physically assaulted in the 2021/22 session.Over that period, more than half (54.14%) said they experienced verbal abuse, an increase on 2019, including racist, sexual orientation and gender specific comments.When asked if physical violence and verbal abuse has had an impact on their health and wellbeing, 33.5% of members...

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO