Coach Williams with his team. Photo contributed by Elizabeth Wilson. NORDHEIM, Texas – The Nordheim Pirates were titled District Champs for the second consecutive year. The Nordheim boys basketball team advanced to the Bi-District level, where they played against the North Zulch Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 22. According to scorebooks that date back to the 80s, last year was the...

NORDHEIM, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO