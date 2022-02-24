Man charged with nine counts child molestation in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – An investigation by the LaGrange Police Department has led to the arrest of a man on multiple counts of child molestation.Man wanted after failing to register as sex offender
According to a news release from police, Cary Freeman, age 50, was arrested and charged with nine counts of child molestation in connection to the assault of three children.
Officials said on Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:55 a.m., police responded to an “undisclosed” location in LaGrange in reference to the incident.
Investigation led officers to determine Freeman was responsible for the reported child molestation incidents. He was subsequently arrested.
