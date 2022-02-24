Forrrest W Buck Jr

Forrest Buck of Sun City West, died on 2/9/22 at the age of 98. He was born, reared and educated through high school in Scottdale, a small town in western Pennsylvania. In the normal time frame the completion of a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1947 was delayed by two and one half years of European WWII combat infantry service with the 84th Divison being awarded the bronze Star and Purple Heart. Studies were continued at the graduate level in nuclear radiation and advanced organic chemistry at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Delaware, followed by twenty years of employment in industrial chemical marketing with major corporations in various parts to the United States. In the 1960's Buck Incorporated was organized in Delaware to continue industrial Chemical marketing with the addition of real estate brokerage. He and his wife, Jean, retired from New Jersey, Delaware to Sun City West in Mid 1993.

Forrest is survived by his two nephews and their families. There will be a celebration of Life service for Forrest, at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, on March16,2022 at 10am.