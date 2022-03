As some of the NASCAR Cup Series’ top drivers struggled with their Next Gen cars Saturday at Auto Club Speedway, one Hall of Famer was pleased. “Watching these guys spin out trying to qualify is what driving in NASCAR is all about,” tweeted Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who added that Cup cars should be one of the hardest to drive in motorsports and that “as a driver if you want to succeed in Cup you better pack your lunch.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO