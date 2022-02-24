ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release video amid search for assailant who fatally shot 16-year-old boy in South L.A.

By Cindy Von Quednow
 5 days ago

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of a man being sought in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight in South L.A. earlier this month.

The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2 along the 200 block of East 28th Street in Historic South-Central, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died. He was identified as Hector Flores.

The video released Wednesday shows the shooter driving up to where the victim was sitting in a car, getting out and aiming a gun at the victim inside. The video stops before the actual shooting takes place.

The assailant is described as having a shaved head and wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

He was driving a metallic blue 2017 to 2019 Kia Sportage SUV.

No further details about the shooting, the assailant or the victim have been released. The motive behind the crime is also unclear.

