Police release video amid search for assailant who fatally shot 16-year-old boy in South L.A.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of a man being sought in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight in South L.A. earlier this month.

The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2 along the 200 block of East 28th Street in Historic South-Central, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died. He was identified as Hector Flores.

The video released Wednesday shows the shooter driving up to where the victim was sitting in a car, getting out and aiming a gun at the victim inside. The video stops before the actual shooting takes place.

The assailant is described as having a shaved head and wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

He was driving a metallic blue 2017 to 2019 Kia Sportage SUV.

No further details about the shooting, the assailant or the victim have been released. The motive behind the crime is also unclear.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.