ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Calajo Catering- Spring Dining Guide

By Santa Clarita Magazine
santaclaritamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom appetizers to desserts, Calajo Catering offers all-inclusive catering including plated, buffet-style and family-style catering services. Always happy to create for intimate gatherings...

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

Classes at Cuba Library cater to younger crowd

CUBA — If you’re looking for something for your youngster to do after school, and they’re between the ages of 9 and 12, you may want to consider the Tween Cooking Club at Cuba Circulating Library. The initial program began in January and ran for six weeks,...
CUBA, NY
Detroit News

Dining guide to Hamtramck’s many delicious destinations

The eclectic town, which is celebrating 100 years in 2022, has Polish, Middle Eastern and American cuisine. The city of Hamtramck is having a moment. Not only is the 2.2-square-mile enclave celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, but next week is Fat Tuesday. Also known as Mardi Gras, the day...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
95.5 KLAQ

Squirrel: A Connoisseur’s Guide to the Chic Dining Trend

The New York Post just did a big write-up about a hot new dining trend: squirrel meat. The Post story focuses on squirrels being on the menu in restaurants in the U.K. and says that the trend may be heading to the U.S. Renowned Scottish chef Paul Wedgwood described the taste of squirrel as, “mellow, nutty and a bit gamey”. I’m sorry, but when I hear the words “Scottish” and “nutty” in the same sentence I automatically think of Fat Bastard from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Catering Services#Linkedin#Pinterest#Food Drink#Calajo Catering#Tiktok
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWD

A Guide to Spring’s Social Calendar

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year hiatus, the spring social season is set for a 2022 return. Kicking things off is the art fair Frieze L.A., which runs through Feb. 20, with Spring/Break running concurrently at Skylight Culver City. The spring gala scene in New York returns with the New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Dinner on Feb. 24, followed by the Playground Partners Winter Luncheon with Sutton Foster on Feb. 25 and the New York Junior League’s 70th annual Winter Ball on Feb. 26 at Cipriani South Street. In April, MoMA will present its annual David Rockefeller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJLA

Small Business Spotlight: Robin and Renneé Catering

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — We're kicking off the week with another small business spotlight and two sisters keeping it all in the family. Robin Godfrey and Renneé Hubb say cooking is in their blood -- and they've joined forces to launch their own catering business with plenty of soul food to feed the DMV. Learn more at robinandrennee.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lowell Sun

A perfect fit: North Chelmsford gym caters to women

CHELMSFORD — Mali Mercado loves fitness and helping other women feel like they belong in the world of fitness. On Saturday, Mercado officially opened her new gym at 15 Tyngsboro Road. She offers group workout classes, one-on-one training, and personalized workout and nutrition plans. Her goal is to inspire women like her.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Mashed

How Much Money Do Caterers Typically Make?

If you're planning an event, hiring a caterer can help with more than offering guests delicious dishes. A good caterer can reduce stress on the host, offer set up and clean up services, and coordinate logistical concerns with staffing and transportation. These professionals are typically invested in working cleanly, quickly, and cordially, as these are key factors to a caterer's paycheck.
INDUSTRY
Eater

The Ultimate Dining Guide to Sylva, North Carolina

Must-Eat For many, mornings in Sylva start at White Moon Coffee Shop, a cozy cafe located just off the main drag (evenings end there too, but more on that in a minute). White Moon offers coffees, teas, and a limited daytime cocktail menu along with breakfast and lunch plates like the White Moon egg “sammy” (soft scrambled eggs, remoulade, cheddar, arugula & avocado on a toasted english muffin) or the the smoked turkey and cheddar Classico sandwich. (Keep an eye on the White Moon website — at night it sometimes transforms into Dark Moon, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar.)
SYLVA, NC
WOUB

Here’s an in-depth guide to WOUB’s 2022 Spring Showcase Pledge Programming

Join WOUB-TV in welcoming a much needed spring thaw by diving into the wide variety of programs planned as a part of our pledge event kicking off Saturday, February 26. Get nostalgic with programs such as My Music Presents: ’60s Pop, Rock & Soul (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET), Lawrence Welk’s Television Treasures (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.), and Magic Moments: Best of ’50s Pop (Friday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m.). Catch a healthy dose of wanderlust from programs like Ken Burns: The National Parks (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.), or Italy: Made With Love (Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.). Or perhaps turning inward is more your style, in which case The World of Wisdom & Wonder (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.) or Deepak Chopra: Your Path to Enlightenment (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m.) might be just the right choice to set your spring season off right!
TV & VIDEOS
Raleigh News & Observer

NC Gardening Guide: It’s time to start planning your backyard garden for spring

Whether you’ve never picked up a shovel or just need a refresher on getting your backyard garden up and running again, we’re here with tips from local experts. The News & Observer chatted with two gardening experts at NC State Cooperative Extension, a North Carolina resource that connects experts to community members.
GARDENING
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to lift mask mandate, proof of vaccination for indoor dining on Monday

Starting Monday, people can ditch the masks and will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or negative covid-19 tests in bars and restaurants. During last Thursday's city council meeting, City Manager Justin Clifton announced it will remove its coronavirus restrictions and align with state guidance starting Monday, Feb. 28. “You know, after over The post Palm Springs to lift mask mandate, proof of vaccination for indoor dining on Monday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy