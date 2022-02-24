Calajo Catering- Spring Dining Guide

Join WOUB-TV in welcoming a much needed spring thaw by diving into the wide variety of programs planned as a part of our pledge event kicking off Saturday, February 26. Get nostalgic with programs such as My Music Presents: ’60s Pop, Rock & Soul (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET), Lawrence Welk’s Television Treasures (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.), and Magic Moments: Best of ’50s Pop (Friday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m.). Catch a healthy dose of wanderlust from programs like Ken Burns: The National Parks (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.), or Italy: Made With Love (Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.). Or perhaps turning inward is more your style, in which case The World of Wisdom & Wonder (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.) or Deepak Chopra: Your Path to Enlightenment (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m.) might be just the right choice to set your spring season off right!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO