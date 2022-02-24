As Meridian grows, leaders seek to understand impact on schools

MERIDIAN — Meridian City Council members want to understand how the West Ada School District is planning for the impacts of development on the city’s schools.

That was the subject of a council workshop on Tuesday in which district administrators gave a presentation about how the district evaluates a proposed development’s impact on schools. The conversation ranged widely, with councilmembers expressing concern that the data provided by the district is not offering a clear guide on how to develop, and questioning how the district plans to adapt to the influx of students generated by new development.

Councilmember Joe Borton said that while some have likened the council raising the alarm on school capacity to “the tail wagging the dog,” he emphasized the need for partnership between district leaders and the council to facilitate development.

“We want our city to grow well and have our new residents in an annexation be successful,” Borton said. “So we raised the alarm just in hopes that we’re here to help, and if there’s anything that West Ada would ask the city in delivering the education that you describe, that you’d ask.”

Concerns about overcrowding in the district’s schools has been top of mind for some time. In November, then-West Ada Board Chair Amy Johnson warned the council that the district will experience a “significant amount of pain” if city leadership and the district don’t reconcile the pace of the development with the funding of schools.

When a proposed development is submitted to the council, the school district submits a letter describing how the development will bring new students to local schools. At Tuesday’s council workshop, Marci Horner, planning and development coordinator for the district, walked the members through how the district calculates those numbers.

Horner and her colleagues use ArcGIS, a software program, to map where students currently live in the district and predict how a school’s population might change based on a development being built within its boundaries. The software divides the district into square-mile blocks which are overlaid with school boundaries, property maps gathered from Ada County, and geotags showing where current students live in the district. Based off of that, they calculate each grid square’s Student Generation Rate.

When a new development is proposed in a given grid square, district staff can predict how many students will eventually end up at each of the schools the location feeds into. Using existing data about each school’s capacity, they submit a letter to the city council sharing how a development will affect a school. However, the district cannot predict exactly when each school will see the students generated by a development, Horner said.

When the district becomes aware that a school will soon exceed capacity, it has strategies in its toolkit to address it, including adjusting school boundaries, building portables, and building new schools, Horner said. When district officials share their predictions with the council, they are not asking to deny a development, Horner said. They are just saying that the district may need to implement one or more strategies from its toolkit to accommodate the development, she said.

Councilmember Liz Strader questioned why the district calculates school capacity on such a granular level, instead of offering district-wide capacity predictions. By Strader’s back-of-the-envelope calculation, which takes into account that the council is approving 2,500 housing units per year, she calculated that the district will be out of capacity in two years.

“What is the amount of growth you can’t handle?” Strader asked. “What is an amount of new students that causes the quality of education to deteriorate?”

Councilmember Jessica Perreault also expressed concern that schools are already feeling the strain of overcrowding.

“We have residents coming to us at every meeting saying that the district is saying there is space, but ... our children are saying there’s not space,” Perreault said.

The district should develop a plan that delineates thresholds at which it will implement some of its alternative strategies, Perreault said.

“It’s beyond me that you have a district the size much larger than most cities in the state of Idaho that does not have a plan that is based on some sense of solid actions,” she said.

The district is in the process of developing a facility plan that will provide growth projections in the district, said Jonathan Gillen, chief operations officer for the district. Depending on what that analysis shows, the district will have discussions with the board about implementing adaptations, such as busing students or adjusting boundaries, or working to pass a bond, Gillen said.

The hope is that the facility plan will be finished soon and ready for discussion at the district’s March 14 board meeting, Gillen said.

“I think that will give you some tangible ability to be able to see … ‘here’s where the district is going to try to come up with a response … we can start to build a plan of what we’re going to ask our taxpayers for,’” Gillen said. “We can start saying, ‘this is what a bond would look like.’”

The data the district is gathering will also enable policy-related discussions at the district’s board level, he said.

Councilmember Treg Bernt thanked the district leaders for providing information, saying, “you’re doing the best job you can.” Bernt, who is running for state Senate, said he would like state leadership to fund schools properly.

“They can’t continue to not do anything, and putting school districts in a position where they just have to figure it out or put Band-Aids on things, or put the burden on how much this costs taxpayers,” Bernt said.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said he expects conversations about development and schools to continue between the district, its board, and the council.

“I don’t think it’ll be the last conversation we have on this topic, but it’s a good starting point, and perhaps there will be an update by the time we get the joint meeting with the board,” he said.