Salinas, CA

Shed fire extinguished in Salinas

By Ricardo Tovar
 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire that started in the back of a duplex in a storage shed has been contained on Wednesday.

Salinas Fire Department said they arrived at a storage shed that was fully engulfed on the 130 block of Carr Avenue and firefighters were able to put out the fire in ten minutes.

They said the fire was at the rear of a property that was unoccupied and boarded up.

It was the site of a fire from a few months ago, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Site of the shed fire on Carr Avenue. Calista Silva (KION)

Two people were taken via ambulance to the hospital for unrelated reasons.

Firefighters have left the scene.

