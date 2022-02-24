ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 5 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes....

www.bizjournals.com

Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Co-Lead Lawyer in Talc Litigation Against Johnson & Johnson Provides Statement in LTL Bankruptcy Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing:
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (107) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (306)
Philadelphia Business Journal

Court records Leads - February 11, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Law.com

It’s Time to End Cost-of-Incarceration Liens in Connecticut

Connecticut authorized cost-of-incarceration liens against lawsuit proceeds and inheritances in 2001. Few attorneys are aware that the State of Connecticut actively enforces liens aimed at forcing incarcerated people to pay the costs associated with their incarceration—regardless of their income and as much 20 years after their release. Typically, such “cost of incarceration” liens come as a surprise to formerly incarcerated people when they come into money by, for example, receiving an inheritance or obtaining an award in a personal injury action.
NewsBreak
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Cloudflare set to acquire Area 1 Security in $162M deal

Cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc. said Wednesday it would spend $162 million to acquire Area 1 Security Inc., a San Mateo-based email protection company. San Francisco-based Cloudflare picked up Area 1 Security in its largest acquisition to date, saying that the goal is to help to eliminate phishing attacks on businesses. Last year alone, Area 1 Security reported stopping 40 million malicious campaigns that were intended to compromise business emails or infect businesses with malware, ransomware or other threats.
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Zendesk terminates offer to buy SurveyMonkey parent

Activist investors at both companies opposed the deal, which was valued at $4.1 billion when announced in October. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Silicon Valley C-Suite Awards 2022. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to...
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
