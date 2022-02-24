Japanese manufacturing giant acquires Bay Area boat sharing startup

February 25, 2022 - Omnivore, a startup back by Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik and businessman Arnie Bellini, is slated to be acquired by a New York firm. The Clearwater-based startup is known for its tech that allows restaurateurs to sign up to have their point of sale data transferred to the cloud. Omnivore announced this week that it is in the process of being bought by the digital order logistics firm Olo (NYSE: OLO). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

