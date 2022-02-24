ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese manufacturing giant acquires Bay Area boat sharing startup

By Sara Bloomberg
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Foster City company that lets people rent out their idle sail boats, kayaks and yachts has raised $21 million...

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Vinik-backed Tampa Bay startup is acquired

February 25, 2022 - Omnivore, a startup back by Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik and businessman Arnie Bellini, is slated to be acquired by a New York firm. The Clearwater-based startup is known for its tech that allows restaurateurs to sign up to have their point of sale data transferred to the cloud. Omnivore announced this week that it is in the process of being bought by the digital order logistics firm Olo (NYSE: OLO). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CLEARWATER, FL
bizjournals

InHub acquired by Portland-area rival

A fast-growing Portland, Oregon-area software company's latest acquisition could help it better work with investment world customers. RFPIO acquired Chicago-based InHub, the companies revealed Tuesday. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, InHub’s founder and CEO Ariana Amplo is joining RFPIO’s leadership team.
PORTLAND, OR
Forbes

Award-Winning Startups Showcase Japanese Innovation At CES 2022

Every year, the CES technology exhibition in Las Vegas gives us a look at the cutting-edge products and services of the near future. Long a tech pioneer, Japan has had a strong presence at the venerable event, first held in 1967, both in terms of its global consumer brands and startup companies sharing new ideas. At CES 2022, new offerings from Japanese startups ran the gamut from robots and flying cars to payment solutions and prototype medical devices—and some took home CES Innovation Awards.
BUSINESS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
KTVU FOX 2

Cold snap arrives in the Bay Area

Heaters are selling fast as the Bay Area gears up for below normal temperatures. San Francisco saw rain for the first time in 45 days Monday night. We have the latest weather updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Capstone To Provide Systems To Japanese Industrial Manufacturer

Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) Japan distributor Kanamoto secured a contract to provide seven C65 microturbine systems to a Japanese firm in the chemical industry. Financial terms were not disclosed. Out of 44 Capstone units currently in operation at the Japanese site, the new systems will replace seven units...
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

KoBold raises nearly $200M to mine metals to power electric vehicles

A Berkeley startup just raised nearly $200 million to fuel its metal mining ambitions. KoBold announced the $192.5 million Series B led by T. Rowe Price on Thursday. Other investors included CPP Investments, Bond Cap, BHP Ventures, Mitsubishi, Apollo Projects, Cleo Capital, Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy, Andreessen Horowitz and Equinor. Lyft President John Zimmer also participated, according to the WSJ.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Zendesk terminates offer to buy SurveyMonkey parent

Activist investors at both companies opposed the deal, which was valued at $4.1 billion when announced in October. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Silicon Valley C-Suite Awards 2022. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to...
BUSINESS
