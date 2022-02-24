ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Silicon Valley Business Journal
Federal Realty Investment Trust strives to make One Santana West unique among neighbors

SVBJ got an inside look at One Santana West, one of the newest office projects to rise in San Jose. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. INNO Madness. Inno is bringing the Bay Area's entrepreneurial community together for some healthy early-stage startup competition...
SAN JOSE, CA
What's coming to Downtown San Jose? Watch for these projects in office, housing, mixed-use and hospitality.

San Jose's skyline is changing, and the rate will only accelerate as more projects rise. Keep your eyes open for these buildings and more. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
Zendesk terminates offer to buy SurveyMonkey parent

Activist investors at both companies opposed the deal, which was valued at $4.1 billion when announced in October. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Silicon Valley C-Suite Awards 2022. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to...
BUSINESS
Cloudflare set to acquire Area 1 Security in $162M deal

Cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc. said Wednesday it would spend $162 million to acquire Area 1 Security Inc., a San Mateo-based email protection company. San Francisco-based Cloudflare picked up Area 1 Security in its largest acquisition to date, saying that the goal is to help to eliminate phishing attacks on businesses. Last year alone, Area 1 Security reported stopping 40 million malicious campaigns that were intended to compromise business emails or infect businesses with malware, ransomware or other threats.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast that was below Wall Street's targets. They recovered much of that to close at $64.13, down nearly 7%.
PALO ALTO, CA
San Jose, CA
