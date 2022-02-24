Best Bets: Memphis street dancing, SF Ballet’s ‘Don Quixote,’ SF Symphony’s ‘Prometheus’

Just like those premature flowers and plants springing up all around us, the Bay Area film festival circuit hints it, too, is ready to show off its blossoms early this season. This week, Pass the Remote canvasses the prime pickings at two relative newcomers, the Alameda International Film Festival (Friday-Sunday) and the Petaluma-based Shift Your World Film Festival (Thursday-Sunday). We also check out a one-night-only Bay Area screening of a riveting documentary about the fatal 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche “Buried” (Saturday), and take a look at the little-seen 1976 gem “Chess of the Wind,” an Iranian drama that was banned in its homeland of Iran, and also single out two exceptional performances from Bay Area-born actors — Kyle Allen in Paramount+’s supernatural romance “The In Between” and Adam Scott in Apple TV+’s surreal workplace thriller “Severance.”

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO