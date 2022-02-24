ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Best Bets: Memphis street dancing, SF Ballet’s ‘Don Quixote,’ SF Symphony’s ‘Prometheus’

By The Artful Observer, Bay City News Foundation
 5 days ago
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. A debut in triplicate: Hailing from the Czech Republic (where it is the ensemble-in-residence for the Czech Philharmonic in...

Oakland’s ultimate family reunion: The fifth annual Black Joy Parade offers something for everyone

With Omicron cases on the decline and the loosening of mask-wearing restrictions on the incline, the timing seems right for a community to come together and celebrate. And that’s exactly the intention behind the Black Joy Parade — a free-to-the-public event that proudly showcases Black experiences, history and culture — starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pass the Remote: Visual effects wiz Phil Tippett to appear at Alameda film festival, and more

Just like those premature flowers and plants springing up all around us, the Bay Area film festival circuit hints it, too, is ready to show off its blossoms early this season. This week, Pass the Remote canvasses the prime pickings at two relative newcomers, the Alameda International Film Festival (Friday-Sunday) and the Petaluma-based Shift Your World Film Festival (Thursday-Sunday). We also check out a one-night-only Bay Area screening of a riveting documentary about the fatal 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche “Buried” (Saturday), and take a look at the little-seen 1976 gem “Chess of the Wind,” an Iranian drama that was banned in its homeland of Iran, and also single out two exceptional performances from Bay Area-born actors — Kyle Allen in Paramount+’s supernatural romance “The In Between” and Adam Scott in Apple TV+’s surreal workplace thriller “Severance.”
