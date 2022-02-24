After nearly three years, man is now speaking about VB mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday and Tuesday, 10 On Your Side aired stories about funding — or lack of funding, for now — for victims of mass shootings in Virginia, and it has struck a nerve for some.

As lawmakers figure out how to get a victims’ fund back in the budget, we are hearing from a man who has never talked about his ordeal during the mass shooting in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019.

Ernesto Moreno was watching our 10 On Your Side reports, and he was upset lawmakers excluded the budget amendments.

That funding could help him in the future, and he wanted to speak out about it.

“It started as a rough day,” said Moreno, who began May 31, 2019 covering for others as a zoning inspector. Then around 4:08 p.m. that afternoon, he was in a second-floor bathroom at Building 2 of the Municipal Center when he heard something unusual.

“What sounded like shots muffled, which was weird to me, but I still recognized them as shots,” he said. “I saw some people gathering, and I asked what is going on, and one of my coworkers looked over, and said ‘There is a woman shot right here.’”

Moreno told fellow employees to get out of the building.

“I ran into my area, and said ‘Somebody is shooting,’ and ‘Get out of the back exit,’” he said.

There was also an employee in a wheelchair.

“People lifted the person … the employee who couldn’t duck behind cover had more issues, and could not get to cover, so I ran over and laid on top of them to protect them from any kind of incoming bullets,” Moreno said.

After that, Moreno saw a friend.

“I saw one of my friends outside and I went up to hug her, and she said ‘Missy got shot. Missy got shot,’” he said.

Missy Langer was one of 12 killed that day.

Moreno was not killed or physically injured, but mentally, it’s a different story.

“I have an issue with unsavory thoughts as a result of my anxiety and PTSD, and thoughts of rage and anger, and wanting to numb everything with drugs and alcohol,” he said.

There were even thoughts of suicide.

“About three or four weeks after that, I did find myself reaching for my gun,” he said.

His doctor says he can’t work — possibly forever — due to the post-traumatic stress.

“Due to the shooting, I’m hypervigilant [in an elevated state of constantly assessing potential threats]. I’m annoyable, I’m very aggressive, I can’t concentrate, I can’t handle the simplest of adversity,” he said.

The city is looking at administrative separation because he can’t do the job he was hired to do. Moreno doesn’t know what will happen, but he will likely need medical treatment forever. For medical expenses not covered by insurance, the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund proposed in the General Assembly could have benefited him, but it is currently not funded in the two-year budget,

“I can’t believe you have a whole building full of people who had to go through something that none of us signed up for. We have politicians that aren’t wanting to provide any care for these people,” Moreno said.

Moreno learned this the hard way.

“The world needs to go on and people need to go on, but there is still a good amount of us who can’t go on,” he said.

Moreno is also upset the General Assembly failed to continue funding the state commission on the May 31, 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

“We have two … what appears to be … conflicting reports. It obviously needs to be looked into more,” he said.

On the wall near his front door, there is a saying: “Not all those who wander are lost.”

He responds to that: “Sometimes I feel lost for what I’m going through, but I’m still wondering who I am.”

