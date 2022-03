Can a CEO who was relieved of his duties by a company’s board be an effective leader after being reinstated?. CEO Vishal Garg, the founder of online mortgage company Better.com, was reinstated by the company’s board on Jan. 18. He stepped aside from his duties at the board’s request on Dec. 10, nine days after he abruptly fired 900 shocked employees during a three-minute Zoom call. Garg’s toxic leadership style led the board to believe his lack of people skills was harmful to the company.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO