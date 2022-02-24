ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon WIC participants warned about recalled formulas

By Amanda Arden
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Women, Infants and Children program participants may have received formulas that are contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that Abbott issued a voluntary recall of certain power formulas made at its Sturgis, Mich. facility. Officials say there have been reports of Cronobacter or Salmonella bacteria infections among people who consumed the formulas.

Oregon WIC has a contract with Abbott for infant formulas and recommends participants check Abbott’s website at www.similacrecall.com or call 1-800-9868540 to see if their formula is affected.

Ground beef recalled in multiple states due to possible E coli contamination

Products included in the recall include Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Similac Alimentum, Similac Total Comfort, Similac for Spit up, EleCare Infant, and EleCare Junior.

Participants who have products included in the recall can return them to the store where they bought them for an exchange or refund. Oregon WIC has also spoken to participants, stores and vendors to help families affected by the recall. It has obtained waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to provide other formulas and to allow vendors to exchange WIC formula during the recall.

The WIC Shopper App includes information about the recall in multiple languages.

Anyone concerned about their infant’s health should immediately contact their health care providers.

