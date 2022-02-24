ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid...

Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Element Exteriors LLC.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded four Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Real estate Leads - January 28, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
The week in bankruptcies: Grocer and health group file for bankruptcy protection

Portland area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended Feb. 18, 2022. Year to date, the court recorded three Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PORTLAND, OR
Tax revenues beat projections in December

With inflation helping boost sales tax collections, money continues to amass for state lawmakers as they patch together a budget for next fiscal year. State economists reported Thursday that general-revenue tax collections in December were $610.9 million, or 19.3 percent, over a projection made in August. General revenue totaled $3.771 billion during the month, compared to the projection of about $3.16 billion. Nearly 87 percent of the gains in the December figures came from sales taxes, which were boosted as consumers paid more for goods because of inflation. “The immediate response to inflation is an increase in sales tax collections that reflects the higher prices,” the monthly report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said. For the month, tax revenue from tourism was 18.8 percent higher than projected; auto-sales tax revenue was up 21 percent over the projection; documentary-stamp tax revenue, which is mostly collected on real estate transactions, was up 33.5 percent from the projection; and corporate income-tax revenue was up 4 percent over the projection. While economists have warned of a slowing in the coming months because of an end of federal stimulus payments and anticipated interest-rate hikes, the December figures reflected some consumers still being able to spend money saved during the coronavirus pandemic. The report said the December collections “continued to benefit from federal stimulus payments that will be wrapping up next month, redirected spending from the hard-hit service sector, and some consumers’ ability to draw down atypically large savings that built up during the pandemic.” The personal savings rate, the percentage of disposable income that people save, was 7.9 percent in December, up from 7.2 percent in November and equal to the rate in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The saving rate ballooned to a historic 33.7 percent during the early stages of the pandemic. The report came about two weeks after economists revamped overall general-revenue estimates for this fiscal year and next year. The concluded the state will collect nearly $4 billion more in general-revenue taxes over the two years than had been expected. House and Senate subcommittees this week released initial budget proposals, as the two chambers prepare to pass their spending plans before negotiating a final version. The 2022-2023 fiscal year will start July 1. Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $99.7 billion budget that would boost spending on areas such as education. He also is seeking to suspend state gasoline taxes for five months starting in July. DeSantis anticipates about $1 billion in federal money would be used to make up the lost gas-tax revenue, which ordinarily goes to transportation projects.
Court records Leads - February 11, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Economy
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments filed Jan. 31 to Feb. 11

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 31 to Feb. 11. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service vs. Warren’s Cricket Farm Inc., plaintiff to...
Leading And Lagging Sectors For February 17, 2022

(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 68.87 0.29 0.42 197.1K. (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 69.11 -0.69 -0.99 421. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.69 -0.77 -0.91 10.3K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 39.89 -0.34 -0.85 449.7K. (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select...
Changes to rooftop solar moves forward in House

Florida lawmakers continued to move forward Monday with key changes in rules for rooftop solar energy, drawing heavy opposition from the solar industry and environmental groups. But as the House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee approved the bill (HB 741), sponsor Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, said he is working on...
