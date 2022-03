Kahssia Hills had always wanted to open a cafe, but didn’t seriously pursue the idea until she relocated to Syracuse from New Jersey during the pandemic. The Syracuse native opened 210 Teas on Sunday at 108 East Washington St. as a cozy community space to gather, relax and feature work by local artists in Syracuse. The tea shop will be open on weekends for now.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO