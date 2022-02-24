ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Person hit by vehicle near Dick Pond Road, Socastee Boulevard: HCFR

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was being taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Dick Pond Road and Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One lane of traffic remains blocked after the incident, which happened about 7:45 p.m., HCFR said in a Facebook post . Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

