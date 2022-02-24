State lawmakers open door for nuclear power use in Indiana

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday faced increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, with fierce resistance on the ground denying President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains despite heavy shelling and a huge military convoy outside the capital, Kyiv. Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held...
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled to consider how much power the Environmental Protection Agency can exercise to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, one of the most important cases of a term already loaded with blockbuster issues. After two hours of oral argument, it was not clear...
Four people were killed Monday night when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died by suicide after shooting the four people, officials said. The shooting occurred at...
The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
As more students began returning for in-person learning, schools became battlegrounds over mask mandates. But as COVID-19 cases decline, state and local authorities across the U.S. have started to roll back mask policies. Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks under new policies...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Florida. Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 59%...
Comments / 0