Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

The team at plant-based food maker CHKN Not Chicken are starting out 2022 strong with a major retailer. The company, which launched last fall, now has products available in more than 370 Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country. Locally, they should be available this month in New Seasons Markets as well. This is in addition to its first retail partner Green Zebra, which has been carrying CHKN Not Chicken at all three of its Portland locations.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO