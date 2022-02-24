Prices of new and used cars skyrocket during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After housing, your car may be your biggest expense, and right now it is a lot more expensive than it once was. The average price of a used car is nearly $30,000 — the highest ever.

Our journey to find the impact of the pandemic on the car sale industry took FOX13′s Dakarai Turner to Brookland, located just outside Jonesboro, Arkansas, where Wesley Abernathy owns Instant Autos.

“The prices have skyrocketed,” he said, walking around his car lot with an inventory half of what it once was, a direct result of the pandemic, he said. His point was illustrated clearly as he walked by the Chevrolet Tahoe’s.

“Pre-pandemic, we would have 10 of these, and now you can see we’re down to three of them,” he said.

He showed us a Dodge Charger that he said supply chain issues have caused to sit for two weeks, unable to be sold, because a windshield cannot be delivered.

“You look at it like, ‘Hey, that’s just money that’s just sitting there,’” Abernathy said.

He said the price he pays for vehicles has nearly doubled.

“Pre-pandemic, our average cost of a car was $9,200 to $9,300, and now it’s over $18,000,” Abernathy said.

In the 22 months since the beginning of the pandemic, the prices of both new and used vehicles have exploded, according to a FOX13 analysis of data gathered from speaking with trade experts.

Numbers obtained from auto industry insider Edmunds show from the beginning of the pandemic, April 2020, to Jan. 2022, the average transaction price of a new car jumped from a little more than $39,000 to nearly $46,000 — a nearly 15% increase.

The change is fueled by what industry experts point to as a shortage of microchips, semiconductors that control electronics inside a vehicle. According to Ivan Drury, the senior manager of insights at Edmunds, the semiconductor shortage ultimately created a shortage of new cars.

“We’ve got demand, not just from regular people looking to buy used cars: we have new car buyers that cannot find a new car shifting over to used,” Drury said.

That, in turn, created more demand for used cars and drove those prices higher.

Additional numbers from Edmunds show that from April 2020 to Jan. 2020, used car prices moved from a little above $21,000 to $29,500.

The prices represented rising inventory costs Abernathy said he tries not to pass to customers, leaving him with shrinking profits for the business.

“We’re having to absorb some of that cost, which just kills anything, any kind of progress or growth that we would have had,” Abernathy said.

“We have had to be really creative on scheduling, on benefits. A lot of times, we’ll schedule them to be only part-time because we just can’t afford for everybody to have the benefits like they did pre-pandemic,” he said.

Abernathy said he has not had to lay off any employees.

“They’re not getting the hours that they need, and they may have to work a different day than they were supposed to work,” he said.

“You hate to do something like that when you know a lot of my co-workers have families and kids and they depend on their income, and you know if you cut them a day, that is a big deal to them. We just don’t have a choice.”

Used car prices, according to Edmunds, are 30% higher now than their pre-pandemic prices.

“Those who are having the hardest time are buyers on a really limited budget, folks who want to buy a car for maybe $5,000 or $10,000, cars that are traditionally higher mileage, older vehicles, and they’re being priced out,” said Matt Deegan, an editor at Kelley Blue Book.

Both industry insiders said the same thing when asked about a possible end date for the rise in prices, saying it is difficult to forecast with so many variables at play. The earliest predicted was possibly later this year.

“It’s like every time we feel like we’re building some momentum to move forward, we take two steps backward,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy said he has watched friends in the auto industry close lots or find other work as a result of growing prices and shrinking profits.

“I haven’t gotten to that point, but if I was a little older and didn’t have a great crew here, I would consider it because you cannot build any momentum,” he said.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard said if you want a good price, you’re going to have to wait till the end of this year, or early next year, when dealers should have more inventory.

Howard advises that you keep driving the car you have, even if you must make a costly repair because it’s worth it.

©2022 Cox Media Group