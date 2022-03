Samuel Raymond Scottron changed the landscape of reality TV more than century before reality TV was a thing. Allow us to explain. Scottron was born in the northeast (either Pennsylvania or New England) some time between 1841-1843. According to BlackPast, Scottron was a bright young man who graduated from grammar school at the age of 14. He then began working for his father’s business selling goods to Black soldiers in the Civil War.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO