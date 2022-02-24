Public comments wanted for voter service and polling centers

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Election Division is required to designate nine locations for voter service and polling, but they must also meet statutory requirements:

Proximity to public transportation lines and availability of parking

Geographic features, such as mountain passes, that tend to affect access and convenience;

Equitable distribution across the county

The existence and location of population centers

Access for persons with disabilities

Use of existing voting locations that typically serve a significant number of electors

Use of public buildings that are known to electors in the county, especially to the extent that using such buildings results in cost savings compared to other potential locations

When private locations are considered or designated as voter service and polling centers, methods and standards to ensure the security of voting conducted at such locations

Proximity to historically under-represented communities

The Voter Service Polling centers have to be open two weeks before Election Day.

Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz encourages voters to be considerate when suggesting to include everyone’s needs.

“We have to have security, ADA accessibility and also access for folks,” Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz shares, “We want these to service all the citizens, just not a few.”

The secure 24-hour ballot drop boxes will remain in the same location as past elections. The nine currently proposed locations can be changed, based on local voter feedback.

Mesa County Central Services, Room 40, 200 S Spruce Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Dinosaur Journey Museum, 550 Jurassic Court, Fruita, CO 81521

Palisade Community Center, 120 W 8th Street, Palisade, CO 81526

Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US-50, Grand Junction, CO 81503

Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Co 81521

Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N 12th Street, Room 213, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Department of Human Services, 510 29 ½ Road, Suite 1060, Grand Junction, Co 81505

WCCC Community Education Center, 2508 Blichmann Avenue, Classroom 171, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504

Mesa County residents can submit their written comments by completing a survey , emailing the elections office directly , or filling out a form in person.

