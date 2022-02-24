Public comments wanted for voter service and polling centers
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Election Division is required to designate nine locations for voter service and polling, but they must also meet statutory requirements:
- Proximity to public transportation lines and availability of parking
- Geographic features, such as mountain passes, that tend to affect access and convenience;
- Equitable distribution across the county
- The existence and location of population centers
- Access for persons with disabilities
- Use of existing voting locations that typically serve a significant number of electors
- Use of public buildings that are known to electors in the county, especially to the extent that using such buildings results in cost savings compared to other potential locations
- When private locations are considered or designated as voter service and polling centers, methods and standards to ensure the security of voting conducted at such locations
- Proximity to historically under-represented communities
The Voter Service Polling centers have to be open two weeks before Election Day.
Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz encourages voters to be considerate when suggesting to include everyone’s needs.
“We have to have security, ADA accessibility and also access for folks,” Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz shares, “We want these to service all the citizens, just not a few.”Voices of the Valley poetry reading happening Feb. 24
The secure 24-hour ballot drop boxes will remain in the same location as past elections. The nine currently proposed locations can be changed, based on local voter feedback.
- Mesa County Central Services, Room 40, 200 S Spruce Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Dinosaur Journey Museum, 550 Jurassic Court, Fruita, CO 81521
- Palisade Community Center, 120 W 8th Street, Palisade, CO 81526
- Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US-50, Grand Junction, CO 81503
- Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Co 81521
- Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N 12th Street, Room 213, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Department of Human Services, 510 29 ½ Road, Suite 1060, Grand Junction, Co 81505
- WCCC Community Education Center, 2508 Blichmann Avenue, Classroom 171, Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
Mesa County residents can submit their written comments by completing a survey , emailing the elections office directly , or filling out a form in person.
