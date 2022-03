Hawaii-based Elemental Excelerator recently received a $500,000 grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, officials with the company announced Thursday. The grant comes as part of $44 million in funding being disbursed by CZI to develop and scale "promising technologies to help address climate change," according to officials. The grant is also part of CZI’s $500 million commitment to support organizations building just and sustainable systems that advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion.

