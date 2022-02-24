ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not so fast: City councilman wants to crack down on grocery delivery

By Sarah Vasile
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the rise of delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash, getting food and other goods delivered to your door has never been easier — or faster.

But with the promise of low delivery times comes danger for workers, City Councilman Christopher Marte said. As companies continue to advertise 15-minute delivery times, Marte wants to ensure workers are protected from the “stress” and “pressure” of fulfilling those promises.

“A lot of these delivery workers, because of that time … they’re running through red lights, they’re on sidewalks,” he said, citing complaints from city residents.

Bodega owners are also concerned about the rise of the applications, Marte said. He compared it to the rise of rideshare services and their negative impact on the city’s taxi industry.

“The things that they’re selling and the items that they have put them in direct competition with bodegas,” Marte told PIX11 News. “We fear that a lot of these 15-minute delivery apps are going to come in [and] take over the market.”

As part of the package of bills, Marte wants to address issues including the weight of deliveries and promised delivery times to “keep the industry accountable.”

