We're just a few weeks out from The Batman opening in theaters with the Matt Reeves' helmed film set to give viewers a unique take on the Dark Knight. But while The Batman will be a bit unlike anything before it with the film's serial killer story, the filmmaker did plenty of research in comics to develop his story's tone and, as it turns out, it was during that research that Reeves discovered that he had his own personal connection to some of the stories that helped inspire the film. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves revealed that iconic comics writer Jeph Loeb was his screenwriting teacher at USC and that it was Loeb who told him he should be a writer.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO