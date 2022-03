If you're anything like us, you were glued to your TV during the 28th Annual SAG Awards, analyzing every look and cheering on your favorite celebs. Speaking of our favorite celebs, something we couldn't take our eyes off of was Reese Witherspoon's glowing, radiant skin. Naturally, we began scouring the internet for anything we could try to achieve the look, and to our surprise, we were already very familiar with the skincare gadget Reese and her team used. (In fact, we've even tested it and found that our skin reaped tons of anti-aging benefits in just a few weeks.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO