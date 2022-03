I examine some of the key discussion points ahead of Q4 earnings that are due to come out on February 23. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), a specialty retailer of home fragrance products, body care accessories, soaps, and sanitizers is due to announce its Q4 earnings on the 23rd of Feb (the company follows a January year ending calendar). In this article, I will flag some of the key developments to keep an eye on, whilst I also cover some industry-related data. I will close the article by shifting focus to other general stock-related considerations that investors ought to be mindful of.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO