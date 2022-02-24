Looking for friends with chronic illnesses

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK

Bad breath: Temporary or chronic?

(Baptist Health) – Everyone gets bad breath now and then. But for some people, it’s a chronic problem that can cause discomfort for themselves and others. Find out how much you know about this common problem—also called halitosis. True or false: Bad breath usually occurs because you...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Link Between Chronic Illness and Loneliness

Loneliness is a painful experience that can affect health negatively. Chronic illness can exacerbate loneliness by interrupting connection. Ameliorating loneliness should be part of any chronic illness treatment plan. Loneliness hurts. We humans are wired to survive and thrive in community. When we feel disconnected from others, we ache. This...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Program Offers New Hope, Chances And Leases On Life For Those With Chronic Illnesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A life-saving medical technique changed a local man’s life. Fourteen years ago, Gary Gruntz was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer, unable to live the life he wanted. Now, he’s on the road to recovery. “It just took me,” Gruntz said. “I was down, couldn’t do anything. I was swelled up. Everything swelled up.” In 2008, Gruntz, now 71 years old, was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that impacted his heart and lungs. “When you think you’re going to go, you don’t know what to expect,” said Gruntz. “The doctor even told us to get our papers...
ADVOCACY
KCBY

Seattle woman grapples with long COVID as 20M in US also cope with chronic illness

SEATTLE — As optimism grows that the U.S. is finally emerging from the throes of the pandemic, frustration is also mounting for an estimated 20 million Americans who are still struggling with symptoms after they contracted COVID-19. That has placed new scrutiny on nearly one-third of sufferers who have developed what's known as long COVID, including a Western Washington woman who is still struggling with her symptoms.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE

InspireMore

Man Steps Up To Donate His Liver To Terminally Ill Friend He Hadn’t Seen For 21 Yrs.

The closest friends don’t have to see each other every day, every week, or even every year. Some friendships are simply timeless. That’s how Steven Robinson of Teaneck, New Jersey felt when he was visiting Detroit, Michigan and realized his old college roommate lived nearby. He called up Richard Koonce, whom he hadn’t seen in 21 years, and asked if he could swing by for a visit.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Health
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
San Francisco Chronicle

Lifting the California mask mandate basically says chronically ill and disabled lives don’t matter

As the omicron surge wanes, and the experts read the sewage like tea leaves, states from New York to California and everywhere in between have rushed to remove mask mandates, declaring that we have reached the magic inflection point between pandemic and endemic. And, once again, it will be the medically vulnerable who will suffer the casualties in this premature push for normalcy while COVID deaths in the U.S. still average near 2,500 per day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Chronic Knee Pain Relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From weekend warriors to couch surfers, knee pain does not discriminate. If you have been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis, Dr. Saunora Prom with TPMG, wants you to know that there are several treatment options for knee osteoarthritis. TPMG – Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

My Daughter's Rare Disease Was A Mystery For Years. Here's How We Finally Got A Diagnosis.

If you’re not a rare disease specialist, or among the 2 in 1,000,000 people afflicted with MERRF syndrome, I’m guessing you’ve never heard of my daughter’s illness. I’d never heard of it either, until that snowy day, 12 years ago, when my husband, my father and I squeezed into a geneticist’s tiny office and he broke the news that would forever split our lives into a “before” and “after.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
KIDS

