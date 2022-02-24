Looking for friends with chronic illnesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A life-saving medical technique changed a local man’s life.
Fourteen years ago, Gary Gruntz was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer, unable to live the life he wanted. Now, he’s on the road to recovery.
“It just took me,” Gruntz said. “I was down, couldn’t do anything. I was swelled up. Everything swelled up.”
In 2008, Gruntz, now 71 years old, was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that impacted his heart and lungs.
“When you think you’re going to go, you don’t know what to expect,” said Gruntz. “The doctor even told us to get our papers...
