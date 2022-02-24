ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here's What Jim Cramer Learned From Talking With Qualcomm 'sCEO

By Frank Hartzell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PQir_0eNKgBhF00

Chip makers have been big news since the pandemic created shortages last year. The future may bring even more interest and demand for semiconductors.

Chistiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm QCOM, the semiconductor maker, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show how the market for chips is expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) opens up new opportunities.

The company recently delivered a 22-cents-a-share earnings beat on a 30% rise in revenues.

Amon said Qualcomm is now about a lot more than just 5G and mobile handsets. The company has a diversified portfolio of products, including automative, where partners like General Motors GM are helping to bring assisted and autonomous driving features into reality.

Qualcomm was one of three chip-related companies identified by Real Money's Bob Ciura as having outsized growth opportunities.

"Qualcomm has managed to boost its dividend for 19 consecutive years, which puts it in rarified company for a technology outfit, particularly one that is focused on semiconductors," Ciura wrote recently on Real Money. "Qualcomm's 1.6% dividend yield also puts it ahead of the broader market, so in concert with its earnings growth and dividend growth potential, it looks quite attractive."

When asked by Cramer where the auto industry is headed, Amon explained that assisted driving features will likely come to every vehicle in the future to make them safer and more enjoyable to drive. Fully autonomous vehicles will arrive in time, but it may take longer than more people expect to get there, he said.

Amon was also bullish on Qulacomm's growing IoT business, which now includes everything from robotics to smart power meters to retail tracking systems. Qualcomm has powerful ecosystems for both hardware and software in all of these areas, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer's Playbook for Investing During Geopolitical Uncertainty

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday detailed his investment approach to navigating moments of geopolitical uncertainty, as conflict brews between Russia and Ukraine. "When you get a geopolitical-induced sell-off, you have new rules," the "Mad Money" host said. "You have to be ready to do some buying unless you think the...
MARKETS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jim Cramer Talks Trash With Waste Management CEO

Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management (WM) - Get Waste Management, Inc. Report told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company’s biggest challenges. The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
TheStreet

Apple Isn't Samsung's Only Big Problem

It's looking like more money equals more problems for Samsung (SSNLF) . The South Korean electronics maker posted record revenue of $233 billion in 2021, an 18% increase over the previous year. The company saw its net profit increase more than 50%. And now the employees that helped make 2021...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Semiconductor Watch List: Qualcomm, AMD, Texas Instruments and Intel

The benchmark PHLX Index (SOX) started the week at 3,452, up 2% over the prior volatile and holiday-shortened week. The SOX is making up ground on a year-to-date basis, down 12.5% this week versus 14.44 % last week. Semiconductors investors have largely spent their research time last week studying the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Believes Sirius XM Is Inexpensive

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is likely to "lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it,"
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Big News#Software#Qualcomm Qcom#General Motors Gm#Real Money
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Lazard Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Oceaneering International Inc.: "It's right here. There are a lot of times when I look at these stocks and I think, 'Well, they have contracts, the contracts could go bad.' I think these guys are very good."
STOCKS
TheStreet

What's on Goldman's List of Top Defensive Stocks?

With the Russia-Ukraine war injecting major volatility into the equity market, you might be considering a move into defensive stocks. Here is a list from Goldman Sachs of defensive names that have a long history of beating the overall market, as cited by CNBC. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation...
STOCKS
TheStreet

EBay Might Take Crypto Payments, Already Accepts NFTs

EBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report which aims to be the marketplace for Gen-Z and millennials, is studying the possibility of adding cryptocurrencies as possible means of payment. The firm could make an announcement on March 10 during its day dedicated to investors, its CEO Jamie Iannone told TheStreet.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Buy the Dip: Beyond Meat; Mattel and More

As the crisis mounts in the Ukraine and Russia, and global markets feel the tremors, TheStreet’s market experts are looking at these “buy the dip” candidates this week. Beyond Meat (BYND) $44.35. 5-day-performance (-14.98%) It hasn’t been a very smooth ride for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. 20 Inches? Foldable Screen?. Display Supply Chain Consultants...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Comes to the Rescue of Tim Cook

Tim Cook must have felt good while reading the traditional letter sent every year by Warren Buffett to the shareholders of his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report conglomerate. The words used by Buffett to describe him must have filled Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy the Dip? The Chart Holds a Clue.

It has not been a very smooth ride for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report lately. The stock has been getting thrashed as volatility in the market remains high. Even worse, a bear market in growth stocks has really made life tough for investors in the El Segundo, Calif., producer of plant-based meat.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

Investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, is at it again, buying shares of beaten-down technology stocks, just as she promised. On Thursday, Ark exchange-traded funds purchased shares of electric car titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report; Coinbase Global (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, a video meeting service.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Has Good News for Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders

Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The legendary investor delivered the 2021 earnings for his company on Saturday, which revealed that its...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy