Sunset Library Manager Sue Van Horne was at work at the library the morning of Aug. 26 when the Platinum Printing building exploded right next door. "It was pretty scary when it happened," Van Horne said. "Books were falling off the shelves; lights were falling down; and some windows exploded. It was terrifying." Now, nearly six months later, the Sunset Library is ready to reopen. The library will reopen to the public Feb. 14, according to the city.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO