In potential prelude to war, Kremlin says rebels want help

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression,” an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned. A short...

