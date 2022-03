A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will impact the area Thursday night and some surfaces will be slick, especially in areas north of Rt 224. By daybreak on Friday, the mixed precipitation will be largely gone, and some snow flurries may be found at times through midday. Temperatures will start out near the freezing mark, but afternoon readings are expected to settle in the 20s under a blanket of clouds.

