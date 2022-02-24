ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

A local medical device startup has changed offices. Rampart IC has moved its home office from Hardware Park to the Urban Center in Liberty Park. The company now has 2,000 square feet of office space at 1500 Urban Center Drive, Suite 140, which serves as the corporate headquarters. The location will handle financial, legal and operational support. The manufacturing of the devices and necessary tools will continue to be done in Bessemer and the Dominican Republic.
