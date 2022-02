Grey’s Anatomy has seen a lot of actors come and go in its 18 seasons so far, but one benefit of the hit medical drama’s longevity is that it's also had ample opportunities to bring long-absent characters back. Whether from beyond the grave (a la McDreamy on the beach) or a simple return to Seattle (like Addison Montgomery this season), Grey-Sloan Memorial has maintained a revolving door for its doctors. Fan favorite Jesse Williams, who played Jackson Avery from Seasons 6 through 17, is among those keeping the door open, as he recently commented on if he’d consider returning.

