Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Tampa Bay Business Journal

City-owned site near Tangerine Plaza in St. Pete receives wave of interest from developers

Five groups have thrown their hat into the ring to develop just over 2 acres of city-owned land and are proposing affordable housing and an educational center. Do you know any young professionals who stand out in the crowd? The Tampa Bay Business Journal is searching for the 40 top businessmen and businesswomen under the age of 40 in the Tampa Bay region to honor at the 40 under 40 Awards Celebration! Nominate someone who has demonstrated a commitment to both their career and the local community.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Housing demand and a tight labor market a challenge for Hillsborough County, too

Supply chain and labor issues are not limited to the private sector. Governments also feel it. Hillsborough County is routinely encountering material shortages and extraordinarily long lead times due to labor shortages in manufacturing and transportation, County Administrator Bonnie Wise told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Costs have seen dramatic...
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 11, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Tampa Bay Business Journal

City of Tampa on the hunt for minority-owned businesses for Hanna Avenue project

Construction on Tampa's planned city center on Hanna Avenue in East Tampa will require significant participation from minority-owned businesses, according to the contracted company's national supplier diversity leader. Patrice Haley of DPR Construction said the city requires 35% of the businesses involved in the $108 million project's construction to be...
Tampa Bay Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: BVM the Bridges, Flightstar Capital Partners and more

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings - including four with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended February 4, 2022. Year to date through February 4, 2022, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 40 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa proptech company closes $36.5 million funding round

The Lutz-based company previously raised more than $31 million. We need your help finding our area's fastest-growing privately held companies. If your business or if you know a local business who has had impressive revenue growth over the past three years, submit a nomination today to recognize their hard work and admirable accomplishments!
Tampa Bay Business Journal

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

