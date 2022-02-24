ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Austin Business Journal

Austin housing inventory stuck at worryingly low level

On par with last January, the Austin metro had only 0.4 months of inventory on the market — a small fraction of a healthy market’s six months. Closed sales were down about 6% year over year, which experts attribute to the persistent lack of supply. Find out what it looks like on the ground from Realtors, and why they are putting pressure on public officials to do something.
AUSTIN, TX
#Mortgage#Foreclosure#Building Permits
Austin Business Journal

New housing developer launches with 1,000-plus units already in pipeline

There's a new name to know in the Central Texas housing development. Although the launch of Heartwood Real Estate Group was just announced, it already has multiple projects in the works representing hundreds of units. The new company "is really designed to focus on giving Austin some of the housing density it really, really needs," one of its co-founders says. Click through for more details on leaders' strategy, and a list of some of the metro's top-selling custom homebuilders.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Austin Business Journal

Redevelopment of Statesman site inches forward; Union calls for more affordable housing

Details of the development plan are still in flux, but the current proposal envisions millions of square feet of residential and commercial space on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just across the water from downtown skyscrapers. The project has been in the works for years but now faces fresh criticism from groups worried about the amount of affordable housing.
Austin Business Journal

Siete, with retail sales topping $200M, jumps onto burrito chain's menu

Siete Family Foods rolled out new products and saw revenue jump more than 30% in 2021. Now it has struck a partnership with another Austin-based company, underscoring another way for Siete — which raised $90 million in private equity investment in 2019 — to grow. Get the latest details in this story, plus check out a list of incubators and startups in town helping other CPG businesses grow.
Austin Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Mesa Vineyards LP

Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Jan. 28. Year to date through Jan. 28, the court recorded one Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 50% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

