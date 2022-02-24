Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

There's a new name to know in the Central Texas housing development. Although the launch of Heartwood Real Estate Group was just announced, it already has multiple projects in the works representing hundreds of units. The new company "is really designed to focus on giving Austin some of the housing density it really, really needs," one of its co-founders says. Click through for more details on leaders' strategy, and a list of some of the metro's top-selling custom homebuilders.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO