ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 18, 2022

Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here’s why your tax return may be flagged by the IRS

While the chances of an audit are slim, there are several reasons why your return may get flagged, triggering an IRS notice, tax experts say. Red flags may include excessive write-offs compared with income, unreported earnings, refundable tax credits and more. “My best advice is that you’re only as good...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

IRS updates information on 2021 COVID relief tax credits

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. These FAQs (FS-2022-12 PDF) revisions are as follows:. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information: Q3, Q6. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic B: Claiming the Recovery Rebate...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Payroll Tax#Liens#Federal Tax Liens#State Tax Liens
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Reasons your tax refund is late

Millions of Americans have rushed to file their taxes as soon as they can to see their refunds from the IRS as fast as possible. While the IRS says the season will be closer to normal than most, that may not be the case. The IRS still have millions of...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Can You Claim Pets as Dependents? Pet-Related Tax Breaks Exist

Come tax season, Americans scramble to find every possible tax deduction and credit to reduce their tax bills or maximize their tax refunds. Keeping more of your income is appealing, but following the rules is also important. Many people want to know if they can claim pets as dependents on their taxes. According to Forbes, the simple answer is no. However, there are some tax breaks for pet owners.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
MarketRealist

Tax Refund Delays: Is the IRS Holding Refunds This Year?

If you prefer to file taxes as soon as the IRS accepts them instead of waiting until the 2022 tax deadline, you understandably hope to receive your refund promptly. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact staffing. Is the IRS holding refunds in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. In cases...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Refund delays, why is mine late?

Americans are working quickly to get their tax returns into the IRS for their refunds as soon as possible. Many aren’t getting them when they thought they would. There are different reasons for why your refund may be delayed, including there being an error on your tax return. 3...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Return: Pets and claiming them on your tax return

Taxpayers consider their pets part of their family and some people even have insurance for them, but can you claim them on your return with the IRS?. While they do not count as dependents in the eyes of the IRS, there are very limited situations where you can claim expenses related to them.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit: Will you get an $1,800 payment with your refund?

Child tax credit money is coming to parents when they submit their 2021 tax returns to the IRS. The final enhanced payment -- including any money you haven't yet received -- will arrive with your tax refund. That could be at least half (or more) if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

I’ve Filed My 2021 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes, but if you’re eager to receive your refund, we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to file. The IRS says you should file early and electronically—you’ll typically receive your tax refund fewer than 21 days after filing.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Should You Claim Yourself as a Dependent on Your Taxes?

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans received stimulus checks. People who are marked as dependents on taxes didn't receive the stimulus checks. Now that the U.S. government shows no signs of distributing additional stimulus, there’s a key question you need to answer. Should you claim yourself as a dependent on your taxes?
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy